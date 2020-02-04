WOMAN KILLS UNCLE OVER DEBT





A Domboshava woman was yesterday appeared in court charged with murdering her uncle.





She is alleged to have struck him with hoe in an attempt to conceal a theft of trust property charge after she failed to account for money she had been entrusted with.





Lisa Chikono, who initially appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo over weekend, appeared before Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded her in custody pending indicts from the High Court.





The court heard that on January 24 around 7pm, Chikono hatched a plan to kill Charles Chikono in a bid to conceal a charge of theft of trust property after she failed to account for US$1 600 which she had been given for safekeeping.





Later that night around 9pm, Lisa lured Chikono to her place of residence where she wanted him to pay him what he owed her, seeing that nothing was happening, he decided to leave.





Lisa escorted him holding a hoe and a piece of nylon rope and when they were about 50 meters from her yard, she became violent and struck him four times on the head before she strangulated him with the rope.



