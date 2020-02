WHAT A WASTE : COVENTRY ON DERELICT FACILITIES

“What a waste. World class facilities in Zimbabwe that have gone to ruin. Our National Sports Stadium has been condemned by Fifa and Caf. These are only pictures from Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex and Magamba Hockey Stadium, but it’s the same story throughout our country. I was a kid who volunteered during the 1995 All-Africa Games in Harare and competed in this pool. To think that we could have had world class swimmers from Chitungwiza . . . would have been amazing . . . but is still possible if we act now. Time to change this and bring back our national pride. More information soon,” wrote Coventry on her Facebook timeline.