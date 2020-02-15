WE WERE IN LOVE : MAN JAILED FOR SEX WITH MINOR





A MAN from Jambezi in Hwange District under Chief Shana has been slapped with a six-year jail term after being convicted of having sexual intercourse with a minor.





Changwenta Zulu (27) who was initially facing three counts of rape was, however, convicted of a lesser charge of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.





Hwange regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube ruled that the evidence had shown that the sexual intercourse was consensual before sentencing Zulu to six years imprisonment. Two years of the sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour.





Zulu denied raping the 15-year-old girl arguing that the sex was consensual as he was in a love affair with her.





“Your worship, I did not rape the complainant, we are actually in love and the sex was consensual. In all the times we slept together she agreed to it I did not force her as alleged by the State,” said Zulu.





The court heard that during the month of June 2018, Zulu asked the girl who had visited his homestead to accompany him to Milonga Clinic. Before leaving he called her into his bedroom hut where he pushed her to the ground and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. After the act, Zulu instructed her not to reveal the matter to anyone.





On another occasion during the same month the complainant was sent to Zulu’s homestead to collect a blanket.





Upon collecting it Zulu offered to accompany her before suggesting that they use a shortcut. On the way he suddenly grabbed her by the shoulder, pushed her to the ground and had sex without her consent.





Zulu repeated the offence again in July 2018 where he waylaid the complainant after convincing her to use a shortcut after she was sent to collect relish at his homestead. The complainant did not reveal the matter to anyone until the matter came to light when her aunt discovered that she was pregnant.





The aunt reported the matter to the police leading to Zulu’s arrest.



