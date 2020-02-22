TWO STUDENTS FIGHT OVER NUST LECTURER





TWO students at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo were on Thursday involved in a fight during a lecture amid claims that the row was over a lecturer.





The second-year Journalism and Media Studies students were involved in a catfight during a Democracy and Human Rights lecture.





The Chronicle is in possession of a 46-second video showing the two female students bashing each other, disrupting the lecture. Their lecturer stood helpless as the “catfight” unfolded.





Sources said surprisingly the two (names withheld) are very close friends and it is not clear what could have caused the messy fight, but speculation is rife that they were fighting over a lecturer.





“We just saw the besties erupting into a fight while one of our lecturers was teaching. For a moment, the whole class watched in shock wondering what was really happening. Initially, we just wanted to watch as we thought it was just a minor thing. But the scuffle escalated as they called each other names, pulling each other’s synthetic hair and things got messy as one of them lost part of her braids on the hairline. You know how girls fight, it was just a catfight,” said a student.





The student said some of their colleagues had a field day over the incident taking pictures and videos as others intervened to stop the fight.





“That is when we asked them what they were fighting over. The one who has braids revealed that her friend dropped her cellphone and its screen cracked. She claimed that she confronted her over the issue while uttering some words and this resulted in her friend slapping her causing the fight,” the student said. Chronicle





The student said while the fight could have been sparked by a cellphone, there are claims that the “besties” were fighting over a lecturer.





“Clearly, you don’t fight with your friend for merely damaging your cellphone. I believe there is more to this because we also heard rumours that they were fighting over a lecturer. We don’t know whether the lecturer is in our department or not. But clearly there is a lecturer involved in this matter,” said the student.





Nust communication and marketing director Mr Felix Moyo yesterday said the university will institute investigations into the matter.



