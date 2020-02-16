SOULJAH LUV SURVIVES ACCIDENT





Award-winning Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Luv was involved in a road traffic accident over the weekend while on his way to a show in Kwekwe.





His manager, Kudzanai Ruwizhi, otherwise known as Selekta Junk, confirmed the news and said of the car overturned injuring two passengers who rushed to Kadoma General Hospital where they received treatment.





“The accident happened just after the tollgate before Kadoma while on our way to Kwekwe,” he said.





“Soul Jah Luv was on the wheel in a red (BMW) mini-cooper. There were five people in the car. We thank God that they escaped the accident with minor injuries. When we were approaching a bridge, five cows suddenly crossed the road and Soul Jah Luv tried to avoid them and lost control, forcing the car to swerve and overturn.





“I was in another car with other team members and we then went to assist. We then drove to the show. Everyone is fine and there are no major injuries as speculated on social media.”





Asked about last week’s reports that he was being prayed for by Walter Magaya over drugs, Soul Jah Luv said the issue was blown out of proportion.





“We attended the church like what others do,” said Soul Jah Luv’s brother Ruwizhi, who accompanied him to Magaya’s church. “Soul Jah Luv is well and does not have any drug abuse issues. He is back in the studio and we are releasing our album this week called ‘Survival’ which has about 10 songs.





“The album will be launched at a local radio station with the main show set for Dzivarasekwa.”





Meanwhile, Soul Jah Luv missed the Zimdancehall awards last Friday night at Club Wood Sensation, Longchen Plaza, in Harare.





The awards ceremony, which has been criticised by several musicians and analysts was marred by poor attendance and disorganisation.



