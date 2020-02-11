skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 11 February 2020
ROTTEN TO THE CORE : CHAMISA
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
I BOUGHT ENZO FOR US$100K
He wears only white clothes. White, he says, is a sign of purity, cleanliness, love and hope. Many did not know Teemak until he bought ...
ITS ALL ABOUT CONTROL OF FUEL, SAYS CHIYANGWA
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s former advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa has revealed that the latest Zanu PF factional wars were triggered by ...
DEMBO'S RURAL HOME CRUMBLES
The late music icon Leonard “Musorowenyoka” Dembo’s rural home in Chirumanzu has crumbled with his widow and siblings having literally dese...
TWO SUGAR DADDIES CLASH AT TEEN LOVER'S HOUSE
Ebson TWO elderly men who “clashed” at their teenage girlfriend’s place have been arrested for causing a scene at her place. The dra...
TSENENGAMU PRESSER : LIVE
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment