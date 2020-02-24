POLICE RECOVER 5 000 TONNES OF MAIZE FROM MILLERS





THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has recovered more than 5 000 tonnes of mealie meal from millers suspected to have been meant for the parallel market.





In a statement, ZRP National Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi said police are working with other stakeholders to curtail criminal activities hampering government’s subsidised mealie meal distribution.





“Checks conducted at Blue Ribbon Foods in Harare and Bulawayo showed that 300 tonnes of mealie meal was yet to be distributed to the market due to some reasons which are yet to be verified,” said the ZRP National Spokesperson.





“At National Foods facilities ion Harare and Bulawayo the situation was different, the company had 1 800 tonnes of mealie meal at ASpindale Depot, 600 tonnes at Bak Storage, 500 tonnes of mealie meal at their head office, 500-tonnes in Bulawayo, 1 000 tonnes in Mutare, 500 tonnes in Masvingo all which was ready for distribution to the market, however, the company indicated that they were waiting for payment form government under the subsidy programme,” read the statement.





The country has been experiencing an artificial shortage of mealie meal amid revelations that unscrupulous and misguided elements are buying the commodity in bulk for resale on

the parallel market at exorbitant prices.





Meanwhile, the Grain Millers Association- GMAZ says Millers says are not holding on to subsidised roller meal, attributing the failure to deliver the commodity to the current fuel challenges.



