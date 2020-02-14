MISSING TAXI DRIVER FOUND DEAD





A HARARE man, who was reported missing on Monday, was grisly murdered and his body was thrown in a trench near a maize field in Avonlea.





Claudius Nyanga, who was taxi driver on the Vaya platform, went missing around 8pm on Monday while he was on his way to fetch his client in Msasa Park. His body was found close to his neighbourhood late on Wednesday afternoon.





On Wednesday there had been reports that his Honda Fit (AEJ5112) had been spotted in Epworth and crime experts suspect that the murderers either reside there or frequent the area.





While the Honda Fit had a tracking device, it failed to work at the crucial moment when the deceased’s client, who was waiting, contacted the family to check on his whereabouts.





In a statement posted on Twitter, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said: “A taxi driver who went missing on 10/2/20 was found dead in a shallow well on 12/2/20 in Emerald Hill, Harare. His hands were tied with shoes laces & he had injuries on the right side of his head. The light green Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AEJ-5112 is still missing. The case is being investigated.”





Nyanga’s son, Alfred, told H-Metro that the family was alarmed of their father’s disappearance after his client told them that he had not arrived to pick him up.





“This client is like family to us and baba vanogara vachimutakura saka ndiye akatozofona kuti mdhara havasati vasvika then we started calling him but number yavo yairamba until the next morning when we reported the case ku police.





“We looked for my father everywhere kuma hospitals, mortuary muma streets even pama shops but hatina kuvawana until hanzvadzi yamhamha found leads on baba’s disappearance kuGreencroft. I was heartbroken seeing my old man in a terrible state dumbu ranga rava kutozvimba mudhara looked so lifeless ndakarwadziwa ndanga ndisati ndamboona baba vakaita seizvozvo,” narrated Alfred.





Claudius’ second son Tendai told H-Metro that he was very saddened by his father’s death and he was aggrieved by the vehicle tracking system that failed to help them locate their father’s car.





“I’m really hurt nemafiro ababa, ndiri kubatikana ne Econet. We paid for the car tracker but haina kuti batsira they kept telling to us kuti their server was down.





“Zvinorwadza kuti we paid for the tracker when the car was registered for VAYA asi hazvina kubatsira,” he said.





Munyaradzi Dondo who resides in Greencroft close to where Nyanga’s body was found said that this was a second case in the same area where a taxi driver was murdered and thrown in the drain.





“This is the second time we are having a case like this, hatina kana noise yatakanzwa on Monday night or anything suspicious even Tuesday yacho but we were shocked when we received a message in our neighbourhood WhatsApp group of the missing man,” he said.





Mourners gathered at his homestead in Bluffhill described Claudius as a loving and generous man who had a heart for everyone.





“Tarasikirwa zvikuru as Catholic society yepa Mabelreign; baba vanga vane rudo iavava and he was a devoted Catholic vachishandira Mwari nemazvo.

“Saka church yedu ichambodzokera sure chaizvo tarasikirwa nemunhu aibata basa guru,” said Mbuya Mushanga Claudius’ churchmate.





Another mourner interviewed by H-Metro described Nyanga as a hardworking man who did everything in his power to get a living. “Mudhara uyu aisava neusimbe, his nickname was doctor because he was a doctor for everything.





“Aishanda and aisazeza basa. “He was an inspiration to everyone especially the young generation through his hard work and commitment,” he said.



