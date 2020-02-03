I'M LEAVING A GOOD LEGACY : MAT NORTH ELECTION BOSS RETIRES





MATABELELAND North Provincial Elections Officer, Mr Mark Ndlovu, has retired.

Speaking at a farewell party attended by family members, friends and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Matabeleland North staff in Bulawayo on Saturday, Mr Ndlovu said he was retiring a satisfied man after serving his country well in various capacities and portfolios.





“I am leaving a happy man having liberated this country, served in the Zimbabwe National Army and joined Zec and now am going home leaving a good legacy,” he said. Mr Ndlovu said working in Zec is challenging because contesting parties are difficult to satisfy.





“Elections are so contextual, those whom we serve are all our stakeholders and it is difficult for them to be satisfied. They will say they are not happy with the way you have conducted the elections but on our part, we do everything within the confines of the laws of the country,” he said.





Mr Ndlovu said he was going to venture into farming and contribute towards the national economy. “I like new challenges and from here I am going into full time farming. I want to contribute to the turnaround of the economy,” he said.





Mr Painos Buligwamano, Binga District Elections Officer, said Mr Ndlovu was leaving a legacy of hard work and dedication.





“Mr Ndlovu is leaving a legacy of hard work, commitment and working within the legal framework. It was a pleasure working under him and we even nicknamed him ‘Mr legal framework’ because of his commitment to constitutionalism,” he said.





Another colleague, Mr Sifelani Mhlanga said Mr Ndlovu was a hard worker who wanted things done correctly every time.





“He is a man who always emphasised on punctuality. He always said ‘do the right thing the first time. There is no room for mistakes,” he said.





Family members said though retired, Mr Ndlovu was not tired. “Yes, my father is retiring but he is not tired,” said one of his children Saziso.





An official who preferred anonymity said Mr Ndlovu is retiring because he has reached the retirement age.





“It’s a normal procedure in the commission. When one reaches retirement age its automatic,” he said.





Mr Ndlovu was born on January 31, 1955 in Bulilimamangwe District. He joined the liberation struggle in 1976.





Upon independence, he was attested into the army and rose through the ranks to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He retired in 2005.



