CORONAVIRUS : ED WRITES TO CHINESE LEADER





Zimbabwe has expressed solidarity with China following the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 virus and committed to assist, in a modest way, in fighting the epidemic.





The Covid-19 virus has so far killed more than 1 000 people in mainland China. In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Mnangagwa acknowledged the swift response by the Chinese Government following the outbreak.





He said he was confident that China would emerge victorious given its capabilities in dealing with such humanitarian situations.





“My dear brother, I wish to reiterate my Government’s full support to your endeavours in mitigating and eradicating the epidemic and stand ready to assist in our modest way,” said President Mnangagwa.





“In addition, we take solace in the fact that 2020 being the Year of the Rat, China will continue to prosper.





“My dear brother, Cde and friend, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration. I wish to express my solidarity and that of the Government and people of Zimbabwe with the Government and the People’s Republic of China at this difficult time that your country is faced with corona virus epidemic.





“Allow me to acknowledge with satisfaction the swift response taken by your government to contain and eradicate the corona virus, resulting in minimum loss of lives. I have full confidence that through your wise leadership and your country’s capabilities in dealing with such humanitarian situations, China will emerge out of this calamity victorious.”





President Mnangagwa said he was confident that enough information had been disseminated to keep people well informed and updated.





“I wish to pay tribute to the dedicated workforce on the ground who have risked their own lives to provide services and support to the people, including our own nationals in the various affected places,” he said.



