CHINESE COUPLE VANISHES IN HARARE





POLICE in Harare are investigating the disappearance of a Chinese couple on Valentine’s Day after visiting a friend in Eastlea.





Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the two Chinese nationals, Lei Ding (35) and his wife Chi Lifen (30), went missing after visiting a friend, but their vehicle was later found dumped along Arcturus Road, with keys in the ignition.





Their whereabouts since then remain unknown. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case involving the missing of two Chinese nationals who were last seen on February 14, 2020 in Eastlea after visiting a friend,” Nyathi said.



