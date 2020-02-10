AK-47 WIELDING GANG RAIDS MONEY CHANGER'S HOUSE

THREE men wielding an AK-47 rifle allegedly raided a suspected illegal money changer from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo and got away with $5 000 and US$700 after firing some shots.





The suspects raided Ms Abishel Madika’s home while she was asleep. Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday confirmed the armed robbery case which occurred on Sunday at about 4AM.





“We are investigating an armed robbery case which occurred in Cowdray Park suburb in the early hours of Sunday morning.





“Three armed robbers who we suspect were armed with an AK-47 rifle raided a house in the suburb and demanded cash. The complainant said the suspects fired shots as they demanded cash and got away with $5 000 and US$700,” said Insp Ncube.





He said investigating officers who attended the scene found two live rounds from the AK-47 rifle at the scene.





Insp Ncube said the police will descend on members of the public who defy the law by continuing to carry dangerous weapons despite their prohibition.





Last month, police issued a three months prohibition order banning people from carrying dangerous weapons that include guns, knives and machetes in public areas.





“We appeal to members of the public who might have information on the suspects to come forward. Our teams are on the ground to get to the bottom of this matter.





“As police we recently issued prohibition orders banning the public from carrying dangerous weapons but we have observed that some members of the public have not complied with the prohibition orders,” said Insp Ncube.





“To us any gun which is in the wrong hands is a matter of concern. It does not have to be an AK-47 rifle but any weapon which finds its way into the wrong hands is a concern to us. We are scaling up our investigation to ensure that the public is protected from such criminals.”





Ms Madika could not be reached for comment yesterday. Recently, police increased deployment of officers in Cowdray Park suburb after the community raised concern over muggings and house breaking cases.



