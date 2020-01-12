WORKERS STEAL FROM MUCHINGURI





TWO farm workers who allegedly connived to steal farm equipment belonging to Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri have been nabbed and arraigned before the courts.





The two – Christopher Makombe and Munei Mavhure (both 31) – were not asked to plead when they appeared before Rusape magistrate Mr Gift Manyika on Wednesday.





Prosecutor Mr Tawanda Munjanja opposed bail arguing that the suspects were of no fixed abode, except Middlepos Farm where the offence was committed.





The two allegedly stole Modros metal floor bars valued at $15 000 and nothing was recovered. Modros are metal tobacco curing facilities.





“On January 5, 2020 at around 2pm, the accused persons connived to steal metal floor bars from four tobacco barns at Middlepos Farm. Gilbert Zindi received a tip-off and made a report at Nyazura Police Station.



