TEEN AXES DAD TO DEATH : MUM TRIES TO CONCEAL MURDER

Speaking to The Chronicle at the deceased’s homestead on Friday, Mr Ncube’s brother, Mr Fanveli Ncube said his brother’s son allegedly axed his father but efforts were made to cover up the crime.“The information that we have gathered so far is that his son attacked him while defending his mother. We don’t know what my brother and his wife were fighting over. After the incident his wife told police that my brother was drunk and fell onto a rake.Initially I did not make an issue as I had not seen the wound until my brother who works at Mpilo Central Hospital called me and showed me the picture. That’s when I refused to sign papers claiming he fell on a rake,” said Mr Ncube.