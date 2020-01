NO BAILOUT : CHINA TELLS ED

“Zimbabwe’s government is creating a number of barriers that have frustrated investment. For example, when investors come, before they get work permits, they must produce multiple documents. For each applicant they charge US$500.You can tell there is corruption there. This is a bad policy, how can you charge one applicant US$500? So set in that way, who wants to come to Zimbabwe? It is in that context that Minister Wang encouraged government to have better policies to attract foreign direct investment.”