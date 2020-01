MASHURUGWI STORM GOKWE CENTRE

“It was a traumatic 30-minute encounter with this machete gang as they would strike at will, assaulting and cursing victims who would be found with nothing valuable at hand. I lost a cellphone and US$5 which I had in my pocket but I felt for a colleague who they pounced on after me. I heard them assaulting him with chains while questioning him why he had nothing on him to take away.It was a crime to be found with nothing in your possession,” said Mr Maxwell Gondo one of the victims.