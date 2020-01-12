MASHURUGWI REMANDED IN CUSTODY





FOUR men armed with machetes knobkerries and shovels allegedly attacked mine workers at Inyathi in Matabeleland North, getting away with 150kg of gold ore.





Dumezweni Sibanda (40), Nkosinhle Mvundla (25), Langelihle Sibanda (28) and Nduna Kanye (18) allegedly attacked and injured Mr Nkosikhona Sibanda on the neck with an unidentified sharp object in the course of the robbery.





Sibanda and his accomplices were not asked to plead to robbery when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.





Sibanda, Mvundla and Langelihle were remanded in custody to tomorrow while Kanye was remanded out of custody to the same date on his own cognisance.





Prosecuting, Mr Terrence Chakabuda said on Thursday last week, Sibanda and his accomplices approached employees at Three Star mine in Inyathi.





“The accused persons who were armed with machetes, knobkerries and shovels assaulted employees who were on duty. They struck Mr Nkosikhona Sibanda on the neck using a sharp object,” he said.





The gang then loaded 150kgs of gold ore into their vehicle and went away. The matter was reported to the police leading to the recovery of the stolen gold ore and the arrest of the accused persons.



