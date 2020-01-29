MARRY MUBAIWA BASHES MAID





VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Ms Marry Mubaiwa, on Tuesday allegedly assaulted the family maid at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over the custody of children.





Ms Delight Munyoro had gone to the school to pick up the children, but clashed with Ms Mubaiwa at the school. She reportedly wanted access to the children.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Borrowdale Police Station was handling the matter.





“I confirm that the police have received a report made by one Delight Munyoro (36) to the effect that Marry Mubaiwa has assaulted her.





“The incident is said to have occurred at Hellenic School at around 12.05pm.





“We have instituted investigations into the matter and so far no arrests have been made. We are yet to locate the accused person,” he said.





Last week, Mubaiwa won her High Court appeal for custody of the couple’s three minor children and access to the matrimonial home, but VP Chiwenga filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court.





Justice Christopher Dube-Banda ordered that the custody of the children be restored to Mubaiwa and barred the Vice President from interfering with her access to the Borrowdale Brooke house.





Meanwhile, VP Chiwenga has filed an urgent chamber application at the Supreme Court to have his appeal in the custody case treated with urgency.





“It is apparent from the applicant’s founding affidavit, the papers filed in the High Court, the judgment of the High Court and the notice of appeal that the appeal concerns the immediate and urgent welfare of minor children, the administration of State protected properties and the security of a sitting Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.



