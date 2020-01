MANGWANA FIGHTS FOR RECLAIMED GLEN LORNE PROPERTY

“I submit that in the interest of justice and for the benefit of the court applicants (Munyaradzi and Pauline Mangwana) be allowed to file a further affidavit in HC10007/19. My submission is premised on the fact that, at the time of filing of the notice of opposition, the fourth respondent’s (sheriff) ruling was not in existence and as such could not be incorporated therein. The ruling was only served on applicants after the notice of opposition and opposing affidavits had been filed,” Mangwana said in his founding affidavit.