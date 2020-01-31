FIRST CASES OF CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED IN THE UK





Two family members who have tested positive for coronavirus are understood to have been staying at hotel in Yorkshire, the Mirror can reveal.





Public Health England confirmed the deadly virus - which has killed more than 210 people in China - is now in Britain earlier today.





The two patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in England are in a high consequence infectious disease unit at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, said Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England.





An outbreak investigation team has been formed to trace anyone who has been in contact with the pair to prevent the illness spreading.





An NHS source revealed that the two members from the same family were transferred from York to the Royal Victoria Hospital.





Medical chiefs have declined to give any detail on the condition of the two patients confirmed to have the virus, including where they are from and if they had travelled to the UK from China, citing patient confidentiality.





Yesterday, an apartment-hotel in Yorkshire was put on lockdown after a man, believed to be a Chinese national, was taken to hospital after falling ill.





The man, who was a guest at the Staycity Hotel in the centre of York, was taken to hospital by medics on Wednesday night.





Paramedics wearing special protective clothing entered the hotel, near the city's Barbican theatre.





A spokeswoman for the firm said yesterday: "Staycity Group have confirmed that a man, believed to be a Chinese national, staying at the group's property in York was taken ill yesterday and is understood to be undergoing tests at a local hospital.





"Paramedics accompanied the man, along with his two travelling companions, out of the property at around 7.50pm last night.





"Following advice from Public Health England we have been advised that the risk is absolutely minimal and that nothing has been confirmed thus far.





"The health and safety of our guests and staff are paramount and as such the apartment containing the group's belongings has been sealed off, after which it will undergo a thorough environmental clean and disinfection, as is company policy."





The spokesman added today: "There is no change. As it stands at the minute we've not been given any advice from Public Health England to do anything different than what we were told yesterday which is to seal the room and carry on with business as usual."



