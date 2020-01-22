ENZO BREACHED CONTRACT : PROPHET JAVA FUMES





ENZO Ishall might be in trouble after he signed a new contract with his new management led by Teemak with a pending contract with the flamboyant prophet Passion Java.





It is reported that the Bhiza Rinoda Mutasvi singer had a verbal agreement with the Passion Java Records during the time he was under his record label.





A video of Java has since started circulating as he was saying they are going to sue Enzo and his new management.





“They are just going to receive papers which will be inviting them to court, tobva tati twabam.





“Pane munhu akaba munhu wedu anoda kutsvagwa anoda kupusungwara and ikozvino tombopusa pamberi apo tozongwara.





“He will just see akunzi akudiwa kucourt, tokuti twubudu,” said Java.





However, Passion Java’s move has been viewed as an attention seeking stunt even though he insists they are taking the matter seriously.





Fellow dancehall artistes have since shown interest on the tiff between Java and Enzo’s new management.





Seh Calaz went on to say that Enzo must create his own brand and stop being signed season after season everywhere as if he is a soccer player.





“Kuramba uchitengwa tengwa kunge munhu webhora my yout unoramba uchitenderera you should learn from your mistakes because zvawatiza uko zvinogona kuitika futi kwawaenda ikoko.





“You are the boss, you are the brand ita your own hustles apa you will keep on going circles,” posted Calaz.





Boss Pumacol also jumped in with an indirect diss which remains unknown who it was directed to.





Chillpspot Records which has been silent during the time the fight has been ongoing has opened up and said they couldn’t meet up with the offer which Enzo received from his new management.





“It’s true Enzo has left Chillspot because of what he was offered by his new management, they offered him more than we could give him,” said Levels.





Levels went on to say that Passion Java had a contract with Chillspot Records and he bought Enzo Ishall a car and has been paying his rent among other things, when he was under Chillspot Records.





“Java had a contract with Chillspot Records, their contract with Enzo was not written but rather it was verbal,” he said.





We spoke to Passion Java’s spokesperson, Lashan, on the Enzo Ishall deal. Here is what they said:





“Enzo is our artist . We paid money to Chillspot. Confirm with Chillspot. We bought him a car and paid his bills. We are happy for him but he breached our agreement. We want to be compensated. He hasn’t communicated with us. We do not wish him bad. We want to solve this amicably.”



