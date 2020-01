CHITOWN COUNCIL BOSSES FACE CORRUPTION CHARGES

THE fight for control of Chitungwiza head office has taken a new twist following the announcement by the mayor, Lovemore Maiko, that corruption charges have been filed to the police against two senior managers who are on suspension pending findings of a disciplinary hearing.

Maiko made this announcement on Wednesday while addressing a meeting called by stakeholders in the town who had sought clarification on corruption issues raised in the recent audit report.

The residents’ representatives said they were also worried about the deteriorating service delivery in the graft-ridden town.

The corruption charges have been laid against town clerk George Makunde and human resources manager Mary Mukonyora, following corruption allegations contained in the internal audit report.

The mayor, who assumed office in May last year, together with suspended senior managers, housing director Hazel Sithole and engineer David Duma, also faced corruption allegations that were filed at the police before Makunde was suspended.

At the meeting, Maiko added that the internal audit report would be followed by a forensic audit aimed at curbing the scourge of corruption at the municipality.

“There have been anomalies within the council, that’s why we came up with the idea of the audit.”

It was not made clear at the meeting which period the forensic audit would cover.