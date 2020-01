CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER : SANCTIONS NOT JUSTIFIED

“Over the past four decades, China-Zimbabwe relations have stood big tests and stormy weathers and both sides have stood firmly by this friendship. The most fundamental aspect of that friendship is the mutual respect and support we have given each other all along. China supports Zimbabwe’s resolve to uphold national dignity and we support Zimbabwe’s efforts to independently explore a development path suited to its national conditions. We also appreciate Zimbabwe giving priority to China-Zimbabwe relations in its diplomacy and we also thank Zimbabwe for the invaluable support it has given China on our core interests. We are prepared to always be good friends and good partners with Zimbabwe.”