BITTER CHIWENGA DIVORCE EXPOSES ED'S GOVT

COGNISANT of the fact that the intriguing divorce matter involving Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry is still subjudice, given that the out of court settlement both parties have hinted at is yet to materialise, it would probably be within our legal rights and limits as the Fourth Estate to just speak truth to power as far as how the State should, henceforth handle sensitive matters that fundamentally affect the reputation of an entire government and its systems as well as the nation at large. The concern comes at a time President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s other deputy, Kembo Mohadi, is embroiled in yet another divorce case.