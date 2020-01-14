14 KILLED AS BUS, TRUCK COLLIDE





FOURTEEN people died on the spot when a General Bande bus collided, head-on, with a haulage truck near Shamu village along Harare-Mutare highway yesterday afternoon.





National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night confirmed the accident.“Fourteen people died on the spot while 40 others sustained various injuries after an accident at the 218km peg along Harare-Mutare road. ” he said.



