TRUCK DRIVER PUMMELS WIFE'S LOVER, LEAVES HIM FOR DEAD





A LONG distance truck driver from Victoria Falls has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly pummelling his wife’s lover and leaving him unconscious after he caught the two lovebirds together.





Prosper Bhebhe (32) of Mkhosana Township but based in South Africa severely assaulted Mr Zephanisa Toungana (43) after he allegedly caught him redhanded dropping his wife at the family house.





Bhebhe had been monitoring his wife’s movements for some time after getting wind that she was having an affair with Mr Toungana.





The accused drove home from South Africa and set a trap for the lovers on August 4 after telling his wife that he was returning to work.





When Bhebhe left on August 4, his wife invited Mr Toungana for a nice time. Bhebhe pounced on the two in the evening as Mr Toungana was dropping his wife home after a shopping spree in town.





He allegedly beat up Mr Toungana all over the body using stones, logs and an unknown object leaving him for dead.





Bhebhe was charged with attempted murder as well as malicious damage to property and robbery. It is alleged after Mr Toungana passed out, Bhebhe searched his pockets and took his phone and $3 000 cash.





He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje.





He was remanded out of custody to January 10 when he will appear at the Hwange regional court for trial.





Prosecuting, Mrs Sithabile Daka-Mungombe said: “On the 4th day of August 2019 at around 9.30PM the complainant went to drop the accused’s wife in Mkhosana suburb. Bhebhe who suspected his wife was having an affair with Mr Toungana laid an ambush.





“When he saw Bhebhe, Mr Toungana started the car and attempted to drive away but the accused jumped and clung onto the bonnet of the car.”





The court heard Mr Toungana attempted to drive away with Bhebhe clinging onto the bonnet and he crashed into a concrete slab.



