RADIO PRESENTER SUED OVER ADULTERY





A GWERU radio presenter Kim Wimbai Sibanda is being sued ZWL200 000 for adultery damages by a businessman’s wife.





Sibanda is alleged to have been engaging in an adulterous affair with Margret Mupasi’s husband Chris Mupasi which has seen Mupasi neglecting his family.





In summons dated December 3, 2019 at Gweru Magistrates Court, Sibanda is expected to respond within seven working days.





In the particulars of claims, Margret wants ZWL200 000 for adultery damages arguing that Sibanda engaged in the adulterous affair fully aware that Mupasi was married under Marriage Act Chapter 5:11.





“The plaintiff’s husband has now been spending time away from the matrimonial home





“He has now been neglecting his husband duties let alone take care of his family welfare because of the respondent’s presents in his life,” reads part of the Summon.



