MAID STEALS BABY TWO DAYS INTO THE JOB

maid

A domestic worker disappeared with a two-year-old child and property two days after getting a job in Hatfield.





The maid only identified as Vimbai who is still at large was reported to have left her employer Merylin Muyendesi, 53,’s house on Tuesday with the child Evna Ska Tichareva, electrical gadgets and clothes.





She later dumped the baby at her friend’s house at Tagarika Flats in Mbare. The missing child was found around 7pm on Wednesday in the custody of one Florida Garande at Block 43 B4.





It is suspected Vimbai engaged her lover to steal from Muyendesi and he later informed the employer about the child’s whereabouts.





Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova confirmed the incident urging people to engage police for criminal record checks before employing anyone.





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm a missing child in Hatfield who was found dumped at a house in Mbare on Wednesday,” said Ass Insp Dzvova.





“Circumstances were that a Hatfield 53-year-old woman spread a message to her neighbours and friends about her intention to employ a house maid.





“One of the women Esnath Benado. who does part time jobs in Hatfield learnt about it and informed Vimbai who started her job on Sunday.





“Two days after resuming her duties Vimbai disappeared with the child, electrical gadgets and clothes after her employer had left for work.





“Upon returning from work, the employer found the child, electrical goods and clothes missing. The child was found on Wednesday in Mbare.





“Police investigations are underway and information received so far indicates that Vimbai had arranged with her lover to steal from her employer and had no intention of disappearing with the child.





“As police, we are urging people to take anyone they intend to employ for finger prints at our police stations to check for any criminal records. Police are there to help employers with information regarding the person they would want to employ to avoid such incidents,” said Ass Insp Dzvova.





Founder of women empowerment group, Mama Prenuers, Memory Mugabe yesterday urged would-be employers to be thorough before recruiting domestic workers.





“We urge people to have a thorough research on the maid(s) and their background before they employ them.





“They should get hold of their identification card (ID) or at least a photocopy of their ID. They should also try and get to know at least one relative or friend of theirs just in case something happens they know where to start or trace from when something goes wrong.





“Always to engage reliable sources or agents when employing a maid,” she said. H Metro







