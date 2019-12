I FEAR FOR MY DAUGHTER'S SAFETY : MUBAIWA

The family of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Marry, say they fear for her safety in remand prison where she was sent last week. She has been remanded in custody following her arrest for allegedly trying to kill the former army commander and externalising foreign currency.

Marry, who was arrested on December 14, is being held at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison pending her High Court bail hearing on December 27.

Her father Kenny Mubaiwa told The Standard that they were worried about her security. Mubaiwa, however, said there was nothing the family could do to protect her and they had “put everything in God’s hands”.

“Obviously in a case like this, we are surely worried about her,” he said.

“But there is nothing we can do. We place this in God’s hands. We hope God will intervene.”