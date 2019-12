GWANDA PROJECT : CHIVAYO FIGHTS ON

“A copy of the record, the rectification of which is sought, herein is attached in whole as Annexure A. It will be immediately noted that the joint certificate of the Registrars has not been executed, and that at record page (i) the applicants have not affirmed the record. The applicants seek the rectification of the record of appeal by the inclusion of the documents that the learned judge had regard to by reference to related matters. It is important that such documents be part of the record.”