FORMER SOLDIER JAILED FOR STEALING MEAT

“ On June 27, the accused person broke into Empire Butchery using an unknown object to gain entry and stole 70kg of beef, 62,3kg of chicken, 45kg of sausages, 30kg of liver, 24kg of tripe, 12kg of lungs, 15kg of chicken feet, 18kg of oxtail and 22kg of gizzards worth $7 740 and went away. The accused came back on September 23 and stole 80kg of beef, 17kg of chicken cuts, 25kg of sausages, 15kgliver, 25kg lungs, 100 plastic bags and two white trays all worth a combined $10 792,” she said.