FAKE CUSTOMS CLEARANCE DOCUMENTS RACKET BUSTED AT BEITBRIDGE





AUTHORITIES at Beitbridge have bust a racket that uses fake customs documents to clear foreign registered vehicles entering the country from South Africa.





A suspect, Khumbulani Ndlovu was reportedly busted on Friday by private security guards who are contracted by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to beef up security at the border.





According to sources, Ndlovu was issuing fake Temporary Import Permits (TIPs) to motorists for a fee to bypass the formal customs procedures.





Under the country’s laws, foreign registered vehicles of visitors or Zimbabweans based in other countries are expected to enter the borders on temporary import permits.





“He was arrested while serving one motorist who was travelling to Chinhoyi,” said a border official.





“Following his interception by National Eye Security guards a raid of his offices near the border was conducted by a team of security agents including Zimra officers.





“Three laptops with TIPs, road access and other forged Zimra documents were retrieved. The suspect is now in police custody pending his appearance in court,” said the official.





The official said Ndlovu revealed that he had issued TIPs to many travellers during previous major holidays.





Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele could not be reached for comment yesterday.





The use of forged documents including passports is common at Beitbridge border post with authorities intercepting over 12 people peddling counterfeits recently.



