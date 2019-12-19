EX SOLDIER IN TROUBLE FOR INSULTING MOTHER IN LAW





A 27-YEAR-OLD former soldier was yesterday fined $200 by a Bindura magistrate for shouting obscenities at his mother in-law during a binge.





Robert Jack of Foothill farm, Bindura was convicted after full trial by magistrate Tinashe Ndokera and failure to pay the fine would earn him 20 days in prison.





Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that on November 6, Jack was drinking beer at his mother-in-law Grace Murambadzenga’s shebeen where he harassed his sister-in-law by fondling her breasts. When confronted by his mother-in-law he shouted expletives at her while accusing both the daughter and her mother of prostitution.





Murambadzenga filed a police report leading to Jack’s arrest, who was charged with criminal insult. In mitigation he told the court that he was drunk and does not recall anything that happened on the date in question.





“I was drunk, so I do not even know whether I committed the offence or not, but if I did may the honourable court forgive me,” he said.





Melody Jasi pleaded not guilty to theft and malicious damage of property before the same magistrate who remanded her out of custody to tomorrow.





The State said that Jasi hooked up with Takunda Timothy at a musical show in Bindura and went for a “quickie” after which the client forgot his cellphone on the bed. Jasi was seen by her colleagues taking the phone to the toilet.





When the complainant discovered that his phone was missing, he returned and confronted Jasi who flew into a rage and destroyed Timothy’s power bank.



