EX PERM SEC EXONERATES PARIRENYATWA

Asked by prosecutor Mr Brian Vito if he was aware that Mr Madzikwa had been dismissed from NatPharm after being convicted of stealing medication at the pharmaceutical company, making him ineligible for the post, Dr Gwinji said: “I only came to know of that in this court. His appointment was seeking to address a situation which was peculiar at that time. In my opinion, the primary objective was to improve service at NatPharm where there was poor performance. I think Mr Madzikwa is a competent person and that those who interviewed found him to be so,” he said.