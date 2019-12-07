skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 7 December 2019
ED MEETS WAR COLLABORATORS
Saturday, December 07, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
PICTURES
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MEET MUGABE SON'S NEW GIRLFRIEND
Stunning model Hillary Makaya
JUJU TRAPS THIEF
A Murewa man was trapped under a car he wanted to steal from and needed a ritual to be released. Farai Chivhaura of Nhakiwa in Murewa ...
GOSPEL MUSICIAN WRECKS UK-BASED COUPLE'S MARRIAGE
Calvin and Lynette Gospel musician, Kuda Mutsvene, has been accused of destroying a UK based couple’s marriage. The Ndinonzwa Mazw...
MARRIED WOMAN BEDS FORM FOUR PUPIL
A man who recently had the ignominy of discovering that his 35-year-old wife was cheating with a Form Four Student can no longer put up wi...
UNCLE ROLAND : I'M NOT ABUSIVE
“Girls who love to party and club usually know where to find me.” These are not the words of one of America’s successful hip-hop artiste...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment