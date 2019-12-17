ED HEADS TO MUTARE





PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will be in Mutare tomorrow to lead the ground breaking ceremonies for the Sakubva urban renewal project and the Fern Hill Gemology centre.





The Sakubva urban renewal initiative is expected to give the city’s oldest suburb a major facelift which will see the phased destruction and regeneration of modern infrastructure, ranging from residential flats, market stalls to public and social amenities.





The Gemology centre is a project that will involve value addition of the diamonds being mined at the diamond fields in Chiadzwa and will be subdivided into four sections: the School of Gemology, which will offer training across the value chain, a section for cutting and polishing companies, Jewellery Blacksmith and Manufacturing for Blacksmith and Manufacturers as well as Ancillary Services that will house all supporting businesses.





Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba said the two projects would change the face of Manicaland.



