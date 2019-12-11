CHITUNGWIZA BOSSES SUSPENDED





Chitungwiza acting town clerk Engineer David Duma and director of Housing Mrs Hazel Sithole have been suspended with immediate effect pending finalisation of their cases of criminal abuse of office.





Government has since written to the municipality notifying them of the suspension, which the full council endorsed during their meeting on last night.





Duma and Sithole allegedly sold a commercial stand for the construction of a service station in Seke without following laid down procedures.





The pair, is also alleged to have unlawfully sold another commercial stand at Chigovanyika Shopping Centre in St Mary’s without following the correct procedures.



