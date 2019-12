BUSINESSMAN'S WIDOW AND SON ARRESTED OVER ESTATE FRAUD

The State further alleged that Priscilla, who had previously been barred by the High Court from accessing and operating Masara Transport online banking platforms, went ahead and made payments to several bank accounts including a bank transfer to her personal account. “The value involved in this particular charge was RTGS$35 035 and nothing was recovered. Between September 27, and October 15, Priscilla accessed Masara Transport online banking and made payments in contravention of a court order that bars her from doing so,” said Ms Musukuto.