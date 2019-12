ARMY GRABS TYCOON'S PROPERTIES

Filing the High court application, Shanfari said he was compelled to approach the courts, given the enormous power of the millitary.“I (Shanfari) am also the primary beneficiary in the above mentioned properties in terms of the notarial deed of donation and trust (Ref 339) … in this instance I do have a clear caveatable interest, and this application is motivated by my reasonable apprehension that the respondents (Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and others) are about to completely dispossess me of my properties and given the political and state power that is wielded by some of the respondents, the prejudice I stand to suffer if I do not act now, could be irreversible and the respondents have failed or refused to resolve my dispute with them amicably,” Shanfari said in his founding affidavit this month.