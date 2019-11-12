ZANU PF POLITBURO MEETS





THE ruling Party, Zanu-PF will convene the Ordinary Session of the Politburo tomorrow at the party headquarters.





The party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed in a statement.





“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 13 November 2019 at the Party Headquarters commencing 1000 hours.



