WISHFUL THINKING : ZANU PF ON ED, CHIWENGA RIFT

“When he left, he was unwell, which was giving us sleepless nights because our comrade was unwell. So, we arranged for him to go to South Africa and while he was there, we spoke to our Chinese friends, we spoke to President Xi Jinping, who is our dear friend, who offered to assist with his treatment. We saw it fit for the VP to go to China. We flew him there and he stayed there for a number of months. Now you can see for yourselves that he has regained his fitness and he is clear-minded. When he initially left, he was having memory lapses, and he was in so much pain that everyone could tell the agony he was in,” said President Mnangagwa.