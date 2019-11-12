THIEVING HUBBY THREATENS WIFE WITH MACHETE





A CHIPINGE man has been arraigned before the courts for stealing $5 000 worth of stock from a shop he was running with his wife and threatening to hack her with a machete after she confronted him about the theft.





Edmore Masimba Masekesa (35), of Mahachi village under Chief Musikavanhu, pleaded guilty to domestic violence when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware. He was remanded to today for sentence.





In mitigation, Masekesa asked the court to exercise leniency on him and apologised to his wife.





“I am very sorry for my actions, your worship. I did it out of anger as the complainant was mad at me. I will not repeat it and I ask for forgiveness. May the court exercise leniency when arriving on its sentence. I am sorry,” Masekesa pleaded.





Prosecutor Sesedzai Mayera told the court that on November 16 last year at around 5pm, Masekesa and his wife Christine Makuyana, who is the complainant in this matter, closed their shop at Checheche Grown Point in Chipinge.





They then went home to retire for the day. However, Masekesa disappeared from home and went back to the shop, where he stole stock including a bicycle and motor spare parts, which he sold and pocketed the money.





He returned home as if nothing was amiss and retired to bed. The following morning, they woke up together and proceeded to the shop.





However, Makuyana discovered that some goods were missing from the shop. She inquired from her husband, but Masekesa professed ignorance about the matter.





A misunderstanding arose between the two, with Makuyana accusing her husband of being the one responsible for the missing property.





He then armed himself with a machete and ran after her, threatening to harm her.



