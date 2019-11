TAX FREE BONUSES FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

As a way of cushioning low-income earners and high-volume businesses, Prof Ncube proposed to review the tax-tree threshold on electronic transactions from the current $20 to $100 and the maximum tax payable per transaction by corporates from the current $15 000 to $25 000 on transactions with values exceeding $1 250 000 and this becomes effective on 1 January next year.“I propose to review the tax-free threshold from the current $20 to $100 and the maximum tax payable per transaction by corporates from the current $15 000 to $25 000 for transactions with values exceeding $1 250 000,” he said. Chronicle