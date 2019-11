SHOCKING RTGS$5 A NIGHT CHARGE AT 13 GOVT TRAINING CENTRES

The Government’s economic ineptitude has come to the fore again after it emerged that its 13 state of the art training centres dotted around the country are charging RTGS$5 for accommodation per person per night.



This is at a time when lodges and hotels of their standards are charging RTGS$880 per night. Most of the hotels are charging $2 200 per night. The charges are so ludicrous that they are giving a big strain on the cash- strapped Government.

The training institutions which are owned by the Public Service Commission are being used by private companies to book their staff for key training workshops. In some cases groups of people on holiday book the facilties.

The 13 institutes which are run by the Public Service Commission are Avord, Bikita, Toronto, Ruwa, Domboshava, Senga, Elan- geni, Eskhovheni, Chinhoyi, Highlands, Murehwa, Inyati and Thuli.

An investigation by The Mirror in which the reporter paused as someone who wanted to book accommodation for a workshop showed that the majority

of the training institutions charged RTGS$5 while a few charged