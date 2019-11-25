PRISON GUARD DROWNS AT KHAMI DAM





A ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer drowned during a solo fishing expedition at Khami Dam on the outskirts of Bulawayo.





Lovemore Matonhodze (38) stationed at Khami Prison Complex was found dead on Sunday morning after having gone missing for two days. Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.





“We have received a report of a prison officer stationed at Khami Prison Complex who was found dead at Khami Dam yesterday (Sunday) morning.





“We are treating this case as a sudden death incident until the completion of investigations which will establish what could have led to his death,” said Chief Insp Simango.





She said his family revealed that Matonhodze left his home on a fishing expedition to Khami Dam on Friday at about 7AM but did not return.





“On Saturday at about 2PM, his family got worried over his disappearance and reported the matter to the police. This resulted in our teams being deployed on the ground.





“They conducted a search but did not find him on the same day. The following day at about 7AM, his brother-in-law, who had reported the matter to the police, teamed up with several members of the public and they went searching for him.





“They discovered his body floating in the water and contacted the police. We deployed various units who retrieved his body and started instituting investigations into his suspected drowning,” she said.





Chief Insp Simango said the prison officer’s decomposing body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.





She urged members of the public to avoid getting into water bodies as there is a high risk of drowning especially during the rainy season.





“It’s very unfortunate that a life has been lost. We want to appeal to members of the public to desist from entering water bodies especially during this period where we are receiving rains.





“On its own Khami Dam is a very dangerous waterbody as it has claimed many lives,” Chief Insp Simango said.





The dam has over the years recorded a number of drowning incidents especially involving fishermen and members of religious sects.



