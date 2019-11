POLICE CHIEF TO GO IN MASSIVE SHAKE UP

Masango, a Mnangagwa loyalist, served as immigration boss after moving from the police, before being appointed RG.Matanga replaced Augustine Chihuri, a perceived Mugabe loyalist who fled the country in the aftermath of the military coup. “Changes are looming in the police. On paper they are meant to improve the efficiency and operations of the police. But in real terms, these changes must be seen in the broader context of the ongoing changes Mnangagwa has been introducing in the security sector as he consolidates his grip, while weakening his ambitious deputy’s influence. The President wants trusted lieutenants in key positions,” a senior government official told the Independent this week.