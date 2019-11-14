skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 14 November 2019
NEW NOTES : RBZ NAMES CULPRIT
Thursday, November 14, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BULLYING : PE SCHOOL HEADMASTER SPEAKS
PUPILS at Prince Edward are living in fear of bullying from seniors at the school after a video of a senior pupil beating a junior before ...
CHAOS AT BEITBRIDGE AS MOB TRIES TO BURN HEARSE
CHAOS broke out at Beitbridge Border Post yesterday when a mob of cross border drivers attempted to burn a Toyota Quantum carrying the bod...
WE BOUGHT THE FLASHY CARS : ESWATINI
The Eswatini ministry of public works and transport has confirmed receiving a fleet of new BMWs. The media statement by Ndlaluhlaza Nd...
SHOCKING RTGS$5 A NIGHT CHARGE AT 13 GOVT TRAINING CENTRES
The Government’s economic ineptitude has come to the fore again after it emerged that its 13 state of the art training centres dotted around...
VIDEO : WOMAN SPARKS COMMOTION
This woman pulled a curious crowd North Carolina Central University this weekend when she attended with an aged white man on a leash and m...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment