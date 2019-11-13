MY MARRIAGE IS OVER : BLACK COFFEE





Renowned DJ Black Coffee has revealed that his marriage to Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa deteriorated after a year of putting in efforts to save it.





"After much deliberation since the story of our relationship broke in public, I wish to state that we have been trying to sort our problems amicably and in private for almost a year now and it has been the most heart breaking and challenging period," he posted on his Twitter account.





"As much as there's two sides to every story I will not discuss our private life in public, let alone speak ill of my partner or my in-laws, as this can only hurt the people we both love dearly.





"As Mbali has stated, our priority is to protect our children at this point. "This is now a court matter, we ask for privacy," he said.





His statement comes after a visibly emotional Mlotshwa on Sunday posted a four-minute video on Instagram where she opened about her troubled marriage to the international icon, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo.



