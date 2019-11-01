MUTARE MAN KILLS LOVE RIVAL IN BINDURA





In a shocking crime of passion, a Mutare man is alleged to have fatally stabbed his fiancée’s lover and later doused his girlfriend with acid after he caught them seated in a compromising position.





The murder and assault occurred over the weekend in Bindura where the fiancée, Rumbidzai Mangandu (21), was studying for her law degree at Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University.





Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson, Tonny Nyandoro, confirmed the murder of Hugh Chivingwa Makumbe (24) of Bindura’s Chiwaridzo high-density suburb.





The suspect, Chengetai Trinity Jimu (24), of Toronto Forestry Commission in Mutare disappeared after committing the crime.





“I can confirm the murder case, which happened in Bindura where a Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University student was reportedly killed in a love wrangle by a Mutare man who is still at large. Investigations are still in progress,” Nyandoro said.





Mangandu and Jimu were engaged and staying together in Mutare but at the time of the murder and assault, Mangandu was at school in Bindura.





Jimu is said to have suspected that his fiancée was having an affair with the deceased.





He subsequently made a surprise visit to Mangandu’s Bindura residence where he found his fiancée and the deceased seated together. Jimu lost his cool, attacked the deceased and fatally stabbed him twice with an unknown object.





He shifted his rage and went on to pour a bucket of acid on Mangandu accusing her of cheating on him while he was in Mutare.





A witness, Koga Gatsi, said the now deceased was stabbed on the forehead and neck. The couple’s Mutare neighbours who requested anonymity said they were having problems since Mangandu enrolled at the university in August 2018.





“They were having problems and Jimu was the one who was paying all her rentals in Bindura and footing other bills. Someone must have tipped Jimu of the affair. That is why he made the surprise visit armed,” said the neighbour.





Mangandu’s mother, Felistas Dodzo was not available for comment when The Manica Post tried to reach her.



