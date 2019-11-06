MINERS AMBUSH GOLD DEALER, FLEE WITH R27 400





TWO mine workers have been arrested for allegedly robbing a Gwanda businessman of R27 400, $900, 35 grammes of gold and mercury after ambushing a taxi he had hired to take him home.





Lawrence Sibanda (30) from Nkayi and Pritchard Maphosa (27) from Silobela who both work at Danslok Blanket Mine attacked Mr Emmanuel Zvawanda while he was on his way to Gwanda from Longvalle Farm on the outskirts of the mining town. The pair is expected to appear in court on November 11 for robbery. They will proceed by way of summons pending further investigations.





According to State papers, Sibanda and Maphosa, who were armed with axes, ambushed a taxi which Mr Zvawanda and his wife Ms Thembelihle Ndlovu had hired to take them to Gwanda Town in the middle of the night.





Mr Zvawanda buys gold from artisanal miners in Longvalle Farm.





“On 27 September in the afternoon, Sibanda and Maphosa went to Mr Zvawanda’s tent at Longvalle Farm along Lumene River in Gwanda to collect a cellphone.





“They later went back at around 7PM under the pretext of inquiring about the price of gold from Mr Zvawanda and they later left.





“On the same day at around 9PM, Mr Zvawanda, who was in the company of his wife, Thembelihle Ndlovu, hired a taxi from Longvalle Farm to Gwanda Town.





“Sibanda and Maphosa connived to rob Mr Zvawanda and they ambushed the taxi after it had travelled for a distance of about one kilometre from the farm,” read the State papers.





Sibanda and Maphosa, who were allegedly both armed with axes, approached the car and smashed the windows of the vehicle demanding cash from the complainant.





Mr Zvawanda tried to resist but the pair severely assaulted him with stones and the axes they were holding.





“Mr Zvawanda’s wife managed to flee from the scene and when he also tried to escape he fell to the ground due to injuries he had sustained during the attack.





“Mr Zvawanda then surrendered a sling bag which he was carrying containing R27 400, RTGS$900, 35 grammes of gold, a digital scale, a cellphone, three teaspoons of mercury and a driver’s licence to Sibanda and Maphosa. The pair took the bag and disappeared into the bush.





“Mr Zvawanda was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was further referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals.